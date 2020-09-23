ER nurse awarded Frontline Hero distinction

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Over the summer the community was invited to nominate locals who continue to do what needs to be done during the pandemic. Obtaining the most online votes, Patriot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Shawnee News-Star's Frontline Hero is Desirae Spoon, an emergency room nurse with SSM Health.

As an added bonus, Spoon won $250 and a plaque to commemorate her honor.

Working the night shift, Spoon has been an ER nurse at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Shawnee for the past two years.

She is married and has two sons and a baby daughter.

Spoon said she enjoys what she does.

“Every situation and every patient is different,” she said. “I love to be able to help everyone.”

Nominator Susan Ahhaity put Spoon — who happens to be her daughter — up for recognition.

“Desirae is a dedicated RN in the emergency room,” she said. “She helps whoever she comes in contact with, not because it’s her job, but because she had a huge heart.”

Ahhaity said Spoon has chosen to serve and care for those who have fallen ill or came into harm’s way and she’s a hardworking mother of three and a loving wife.

“Not only is she a Frontline Hero, she is also my daughter and very much my hero,” she said.