Shawnee mayor fills several board vacancies

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

There are many new faces coming on board in city offices; Mayor Ed Bolt made appointments to several advisory boards this week.

Bolt said he is pleased to see residents actively participate in local government.

“I'm excited to see so many volunteered to fill the positions,” he said.

According to the consent agenda, Bolt’s appointments are:

Community Service Contract Review Committee

• Erica Bass — first full term, which expires Jan. 1, 2024.

This is s a new appointment to the committee.

Parks and Recreation Committee

• Jennifer Bell — first partial term, which expires Jan. 1, 2024. She replaces Lynn Gray, who resigned.

• Zach Foster — first partial term, which expires Jan. 1, 2023. He replaces Bob Weaver, who resigned the citizen appointment after being elected Ward 2 Shawnee City Commissioner.

Planning Commission

• Amanda Johnson — first partial term, which expires June 1, 2023. She replaces Rachael Melot, who resigned because as the newly hired CEO of Shawnee Forward, she is not allowed to hold a city position.

• Walter (Jay) Lester Jr. — first partial term, which expires June 1, 2021. He replaces Daniel Matthews, who resigned after being appointed to fill the Ward 1 Shawnee City Commission seat.

Shawnee Urban Renewal Authority

• Abby Flood — first partial term, which expires Feb. 2, 2023. She replaces Tiffany Barrett, who termed out.

• Kay Wheeler — first partial term, which expires Feb. 2, 2023. She replaces Johnie Maxwell, who termed out.

Traffic Commission

• Randy Kamm — first partial term, which expires Jan. 1, 2023. He replaces Paul Roberts, who termed out.

• Mandi MacDonald — first partial term, which expires Jan. 1, 2023. She replaces Peggy Rider, who termed out.

• Monty Porter — first partial term, which expires Jan. 1, 2023. He replaces Rebecca Dolan, who termed out.

Zoning Board of Adjustments

• Crystal Richardson — first full term, which expires June 1, 2023. This is a reappointment.