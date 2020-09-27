Local Blue Zones Project manager named for Pottawatomie County

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Local wellbeing initiative Blue Zones Project-Pottawatomie County has named a new community program manager for its team.

The Avedis Foundation, Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC, this week announced the addition of John Bobb-Semple to the position; he replaces Rachael Melot, who resigned last month.

“On behalf of the Avedis Foundation, I’m excited to welcome John Bobb-Semple to the Shawnee community as the Blue Zones community project manager,” Avedis Foundation President and CEO Dr. Kathy Laster said. “John brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Blue Zones Project initiative, and through his leadership and expertise, will play a crucial role in ensuring the long-term success of the efforts to improve the well-being of this community.”

Bobb-Semple said he joined the Blue Zones Project Pottawatomie County to take his passion and skills to lead the initiative into its next phase while building upon the momentum of Pottawatomie County becoming the first certified Blue Zones Community in Oklahoma.

"It's an exciting time for Pottawatomie County, Shawnee, and all of the community partners with the recent achievement of becoming a certified Blue Zones Community,” Bobb-Semple said. “I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve alongside such a high impact team.”

He said the Blue Zones Project has seen significant progress in effectively moving the needle toward transforming community well-being.

“I look forward to working with the team, volunteers and supporters of this initiative,” he said. “Together, with their support, we will continue to see this movement grow and help neighbors live longer, better."

Most recently Bobb-Semple served as the senior director of community impact at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. He led the expansion of the 15 site Food and Resource Center network, which is responsible for one third of Regional Food Bank’s annual output of 57 million pounds to food-insecure Oklahomans.

He also was responsible for the annual Partner Agency Conference, agency segmentation, college pantry program, the partner agency council and the Rethink Hunger initiative.