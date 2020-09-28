Shawnee sales tax report shows continued revenue increase

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

The Shawnee city sales tax collection report for September continues the trend of increased revenue after the recent period of uncertainty.

Direct effects of the COVID-19 shutdown caused a temporary lull, but recent sales tax collections in Shawnee continue to be positive.

Ashley Neel, finance director and city treasurer, reports the September sales tax deposit was $1,949,947.57, including interest of $1,747.20, to be allocated as follows:

• General Fund — $1,114,255.75

• 2018 Capital Improvements Fund — $278,563.94

• Capital Improvements Fund — $215,887.06

• Street Improvements Fund — $243,743.44

• Economic Development Fund — $27,856.40

• Police Sales Tax Fund — $34,820.49

• Fire Sales Tax Fund — $34,820.49

Sales and use tax collections totaled $2,132,785.74 for September 2020.

According to Neel's report, August 2019 sales tax receipts came in at $1,807,035 — $262,344 below this year's collections for the month.

“It should be noted the sales tax estimate for FY 20-21 was based on a 12.5 percent reduction compared to the prior year budget,” Neel said.

For the year, sales tax collections are up $1,199,334, or 24.51 percent over the projected budget year-to-date, she said.

“Use tax collections are up approximately $27,472, or 4.74 percent, over the projected budget year-to-date,” she said.

Revenue during COVID months

Pottawatomie County received its first positive case of COVID-19 the last week of March, which spurred the start of added restrictions ordered by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Area residents spent significant time avoiding public spaces as a direct result of a shelter-at-home directive from leaders starting mid-March, during April and into May.

As a result, revenue was down while all non-essential businesses were closed until mid-May.

Most local shops have opened back up to some degree over the past few months; that increased activity is showing a bounce-back in revenue.