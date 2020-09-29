SUBSCRIBE NOW
Shawnee fire clowns receive donation for program

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar
The Shawnee News-Star
Shawnee Firefighters gather for a photo after receiving a donation from the Arvest Foundation for their fire clowns program.

Perfectly suited for the cause, on Tuesday morning the Shawnee Fire Department received a great big check that will contribute to the continuation of its larger-than-life program — the fire clowns project.

The Arvest Foundation donated $12,500 to the department, giving the fire clowns added funds that will help them teach several safety lessons to local children.

Teaching safety lessons, Shawnee Fire Department fire clowns have performed at area schools for 28 years.

Annually performing at area schools during Fire Prevention Week, each October a group of full-grown men sporting bright hair, exaggerated makeup and colorfully mismatched attire, take on a new theme in the name of fire and life safety education.

These purposefully silly professionals entertain the groups of youngsters, hoping to leave a lasting memory of how to handle potentially serious issues.

