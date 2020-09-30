Fundraising kickoff set for Gateway expansion

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Gateway to Prevention and Recovery just announced the launch of its expansion fundraiser.

The $5.8 million Expect Hope campaign marks the first comprehensive fundraiser in Gateway’s 38-year history and will focus on capital and programmatic expansion.

In July 2019, Gateway purchased a building at 36609 W. 45th Street, and land with two brick homes, to serve the area in one place. It is planned to move the entire staff — both clinical and prevention — under one roof.

The property requires additions and improvements that will include a proper patient intake area, child play therapy suites, meeting room space, offices and more. “Our dream is that this property becomes an epicenter of hope and healing for our community and state,” Gateway Executive Director Jon Greenwood said.

A campaign kick-off and blessing of the grounds is slated Oct. 6.

For more information, email expecthope@gatewaytoprevention.org.

To donate, call Greenwood; Sallie McLaughlin; or fundraising chair Dana Langley at (405) 273-1170.

To learn more about the project, visit gatewaytoprevention.org or Gateway's Facebook page.