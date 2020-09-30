Salvation Army-Shawnee's holiday food drive coming up

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is gearing up for its canned food drive for The Salvation Army of Shawnee, which serves three counties.

The canned and non-perishable food drive this year is officially Oct. 19 through Oct. 30, with pick-up before the Thanksgiving holidays, Nov. 3, 4 and 5.

Area businesses and schools are often among collection sites during the annual event.

“Individual schools may opt to schedule a shorter period for the drive,” Auxiliary Chairperson Judy Harrell said.

“Last year, we were able to provide food baskets to benefit individuals in Lincoln, Pottawatomie and Seminole Counties,” she said.

And because needs don’t just disappear after the holidays, she said the food is not only used at Christmas, it also is used at Thanksgiving, nightly in the shelter and all through the year.

“During the Christmas season, 900 children in the three counties received toys and clothing through the Angel Tree and 521 families received food boxes for Christmas, which totaled 2,487 individuals in the tri-county area,” she said. “This could not happen without the generosity of so many.”

To sponsor a collection site for the food drive call the Salvation Army for details, at (405) 275-2243.

