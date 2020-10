By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN) House of Hope is sponsoring a virtual demonstration of basic self-defense tactics from a local trained instructor.

The Facebook live event, Defense and Donuts, will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 15. Search on Facebook for Citizen Potawatomi Nation House of Hope's Page.