Servitium Project hosts awareness boost Saturday

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Recently formed Servitium Project is taking action locally to battle sexual abuse and human trafficking.

A Safe Day at the Park is the group's first planned public event. At KidSpace Park, at the corner of Center and Wayne, from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Servitium is inviting the community to rally together. The event will offer children's activities, a bouncy house, live band, craft vendors, free food and face painting, as well as drawings and raffles.

Founder Leslie Phillips, with encouragement and backing from a handful of very supportive friends, is spearheading a call-to-action local residents can join to fight the plight.

Phillips said when she realized how bad the crisis of human trafficking is, she was shocked.

“I didn't realize it was as big a deal as it is,” she said.

And though she wanted to do something about it, she — like countless others — didn't think she could create much of a change by herself.

“I needed to get people to help,” she said.

With nearly 550 members in Servitium's private Facebook group, Phillips and her friends are well on their way to making a difference.

“I hope to offer people more opportunities to be aware of the issue,” she said. “I want to empower youth and children to be strong, learn how to navigate situations and guard themselves, as well as reach out for help.”

Phillips said she wants to create programming that can help the community more-readily identify symptoms of sexual abuse and grooming of victims, as well as teach and encourage children to speak up when something inappropriate is happening to them.

Servitium Project meetings

Phillips said the group meets every two weeks, 6 p.m. every other Sunday evening at Forward Solutions 420, a CBD dispensary at 1108 N. Kickapoo. The next meeting is this Sunday.

Recent topics have included, how trauma affects a person and what constitutes a crime, and identifying human trafficking and its tactics.

“So far we have about 10 to 14 people coming to the meetings,” she said. “We offer childcare and refreshments.”

For more information, visit Facebook and search Servitium Project to find the private group page.