Group makes public debut with free event

Local group Servitium Project is bringing awareness to sexual abuse and human trafficking. The organization hosted its first public event, A Safe Day at the Park, at KidSpace Saturday. Among the featured — and all free — offerings for area families were a nerf-ball gun course, lunch, self-defense lessons and finger-printing. View a full photo gallery online.