Design negotiations begin for depot roof project

This week Shawnee City Commissioners gave the go-ahead for Director of Operations James Bryce to enter into negotiations with an architecture and engineering firm to design and engineer a roof replacement plan for the Santa Fe Depot.

Bryce said five firms submitted qualified RFQs:

• Walker Consultants, Dallas, Texas;

• Garver, North Little Rock, Arkansas;

• WJE Inc. (Wiss, Janney, Elstner associates), Irving, Texas

• GH2 Preservation Architects, Tulsa; and

• TAP, Oklahoma City

After reviewing the submissions, Bryce said GH2 was the preferred choice.

“GH2 is local and has an extensive background in historic preservation, as well as tools that will be useful in the roof replacement project,” he said.

The Santa Fe Depot is a historic building and is on the list of historic places.

“That dictates how and what you can do and use when renovating,” Bryce said. “Looking at the roof and how it was put together and how it is to go back together will be a big undertaking along with other repairs to building as the project goes along.”

Replacement or repairs are needed for the ceiling and the beams on the porch area that must be done as the roof replacement is underway, he said.

The depot's roofing spans about 7,200 square feet, according to the agenda memo.

The project would be funded out of the facility repair portion of the half-cent temporary sales tax collections.

Once the design process is complete, bidding will begin to secure a contractor for the project.