NEWS

Community Renewal celebrates 5th anniversary with art show

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar
The Shawnee News-Star

Community Renewal of Pottawatomie County is celebrating its fifth-year anniversary with an art exhibit. Community Renewal has created a multi-location gallery to show the community what's happening through local artwork.

This artwork is an ongoing, collaborative effort throughout the month of October at the Community Art Gallery in Shawnee Mall as a part of Community Renewal’s anniversary celebration.

“We’re so excited to celebrate togetherness in our community, especially during a time when it’s hard to physically be together with those we care about,” Community Renewal board member Annie Minnigh said. “This art gallery is a celebration of our community and all the great things happening within it.”

The gallery is on exhibit throughout the month of October across five locations; the art may be viewed at: The Gathering Place Coffee Co.; Street View Gallery; The Arts @ 317; Coffee N’ Crafts; and Community Art Gallery (located in Shawnee Mall).

Also, a virtual gallery is available on the Community Renewal website, at https://www.communityrenewal.org/art-bday.