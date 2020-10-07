Community Renewal celebrates 5th anniversary with art show

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Community Renewal of Pottawatomie County is celebrating its fifth-year anniversary with an art exhibit. Community Renewal has created a multi-location gallery to show the community what's happening through local artwork.

“We’re so excited to celebrate togetherness in our community, especially during a time when it’s hard to physically be together with those we care about,” Community Renewal board member Annie Minnigh said. “This art gallery is a celebration of our community and all the great things happening within it.”

The gallery is on exhibit throughout the month of October across five locations; the art may be viewed at: The Gathering Place Coffee Co.; Street View Gallery; The Arts @ 317; Coffee N’ Crafts; and Community Art Gallery (located in Shawnee Mall).

Also, a virtual gallery is available on the Community Renewal website, at https://www.communityrenewal.org/art-bday.