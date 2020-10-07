Downtown building to undergo $10 million project

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

During Shawnee City Commission's meeting this week, local developer Mike Little shared some news about a $10 million project planned in town.

“We have gone through the process of getting the bank on the corner of Main and Broadway,” he said. “Because it's on the National Register we have applied for tax credits, and we failed on our first application in January and then another application in June,” he said. “Since then we went to Oklahoma Housing Finance and worked the process with COCAA and got home funds.”

He said part of the money was received about two weeks ago.

“We will know Nov. 11 on whether we get the tax credits or not,” he said.

Little said the project is going to be approximately $9.5 to $10 million.

“It will have approximately $200,000 to $250,000 worth of sales tax that will turn over,” he said.

On the first two floors there will be offices for COCAA and they'll run their transportation building out of the back and if they have enough room they'll end up having a store possibly that they can sell or give away donated items given to them, he said.

“And then there will be 12 houses down in the east quadrant of town,” he said.

