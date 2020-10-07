Pott. County COVID-19 death toll rises to 11

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the Oklahoma state Department of Health had reported there are 94,352 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Pottawatomie County was among those listed for new deaths, bringing its new tally to 11. Of those, 10 were listed in Shawnee and the other one was rurally.

So far, with a reported 1,649 total cases tallied in the county — with 1,294 recovered — meaning there are 344 active cases reported at this time. From those, a reported 930 total cases have been counted in Shawnee, with 704 recovered, figures total 216 active cases right now.

There are 9 additional deaths identified to report in the state. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.

One in Beckham County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Custer County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

One in Murray County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

Three in Oklahoma County, one female and two males in the 65 or older age group.

One in Pawnee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Pottawatomie County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Tulsa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

Reportedly, there are 1,075 total COVID-19 related deaths in the state now.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.