Halloween Town cancelled; food drive continues

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Halloween Town 2020 has been cancelled due to COVID related concerns.

Last year, more than 3,200 people attended the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center's inaugural Halloween Town.

With the current COVID numbers in the area and the lack of actual booth spaces for the event, the expo had no choice but to halt the planning of the 2020 event and shift its vision forward to growing the 2021 Halloween Town event.

However, plans are to continue with the event's food drive for the Community Market of Pottawatomie County. Drop boxes will be available at the expo to collect donations at various events on the grounds between now and Nov. 16. Sponsor DEMCO Printing also will have a drop box downtown.

For more information, email Stephanie at smeiler@shawneeexpo.org.