Shawnee senior living community prepares for annual ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’

By Kelci McKendrick kmckendrick@news-star.com

Belfair of Shawnee is getting ready for its annual “Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” which will be on Oct. 17.

The walk will start at 9 a.m. on Oct. 17 at Belfair with a provided breakfast being served before at 7 a.m. Participants will walk around Shawnee Regional Airport track and end back at Belfair, about 3.6 miles in total, and a bus will be available for participants who can’t make the entire 3.6 miles, said Tom Williamson, director of sales and marketing at Belfair.

This year will be a little different with COVID-19 precautions, Williamson said. Belfair will be following safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Usually, we have a huge, huge walk with the Alzheimer’s Association,” he said. “Right now, we’re having to do small walks in different communities and (practice) social distancing.”

Williamson said masks are required for participants who are next to someone while standing around, but not while actually walking since social distancing will be practiced. Belfair is also taking extra safety precautions for its residents.

To RSVP for the walk, visit Belfair’s Facebook page or call Belfair at 405-275-1199. Among the attendees for the walk is Mayor Ed Bolt and his wife Phyllis Farrow Bolt, Williamson said.

For those who wish to donate to the walk to cure Alzheimer’s, visit Belfair’s donation page. All donations will go directly to the Alzheimer’s Association, Williamson said. Belfair’s owner Rich Miller will also be matching a donation amount up to $2,000.

“If we get $2,000, we’ll have $4,000 to give to the Alzheimer’s Association,” Williamson said.

The senior living community has participated in the yearly walk ever since its opening in 2013, Williamson said.

The breakfast will be drive-thru, so participants will be given breakfast in their vehicles. Williamson said after receiving the breakfast, they can park across the street at the airport parking lot next to a park, and the walk will start there.

Pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage and different types of juice will be available for breakfast.

The breakfast will begin at 7 a.m. on Oct. 17 at Belfair of Shawnee, 1723 N. Airport Drive, with the walk beginning at 9 a.m.