Shawnee Twin Lakes feature public art

Two structures at Shawnee Twin Lakes have recently received a makeover. In a new public art project, an outbuilding and lakeside restroom are now completely covered in fish-themed murals, thanks to a collaborative effort between the Pottawatomie County Kayak Club and several city departments.

In July Kayak Club founder Denoda Rutherford approached the city with the idea of sprucing up the buildings, Visit Shawnee Department of Tourism Stacy Cramer Moore said.

Liking the suggestion, a call for proposals was posted in August and from among the five submitted, artist Sue Johnson was chosen.

“The committee loved Ms. Johnson's whimsey and joy,” Moore said. “She has ties to the Shawnee area, which was very important, and her proposal was within the budget.”

Moore said the project took Johnson about a week to complete.

“Sue went above and beyond,” she said. “She did way more than we anticipated.”

She said VSI is very pleased with the result.

Moore said the project went so well, painting another restroom at the lakes could soon be in the works.

“All involved hope this is the first of many public art projects at the lake and other city properties,” Moore said.