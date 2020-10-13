Pott. County's October tax revenue slightly down

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

Until now, Pottawatomie County's sales tax collections have been showing a sizable increase in revenue over last year, despite the hit from this year's COVID-19 shutdown. However, this month, county revenue fell just short of last year's figures.

Collections for October show a decrease in revenue over October 2019. Treasurer Wendy Magnus reported this month's collections totaled $719,884.47, down from the same month a year ago when $727,332.86 was received –– a decrease of $7,448.39. According to an average from the past 10 years, October collections have been coming in around $672,564.

Since COVID-19

Pottawatomie County received its first positive case of COVID-19 the last week of March, which spurred the start of added restrictions ordered by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Area residents spent significant time avoiding public spaces as a direct result of a shelter-at-home directive from leaders starting mid-March, during April and into May.

As a result, revenue was down for awhile since all non-essential businesses were closed until mid-May.

Though many local shops have opened back up, at least to some degree, the level of service or staffing is still limited for a number of them.

April's data — though it did show a slight decrease — was not substantial. Sales tax collections in April were down only $6,310.45 from a year ago.

May's decrease was a much bigger hit — nearly $97,000 below 2019's May figures.

Collections in revenue for June were down as expected, as collections showed a decrease of $18,572.40 from the same month a year ago.

But things appeared to bounce back when July showed a sizable increase in revenue over last year.

Magnus reported July collections totaled $770,519.41 –– an increase of $108,312.50 over last year in July.

Typically, July numbers have averaged at about $639,500, according to data from the previous 10 years.

August figures also showed a large boost in county sales tax collections. Totaling $781,571.07, August numbers were up more than $120,400 over last year at that time. According to an average from the past 10 years, August collections have been coming in around $658,720.

September sales tax collections totaled $749,718.88, up from the same month a year ago when $695,343.67 was received –– an increase of $54,375.21. According to an average from the past 10 years, September collections have been coming in around $665,000.