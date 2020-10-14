Georg Fischer ranks 9 in Wall Street Journal Top 100 list

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal released its Top 100 ranking of the world's most sustainably managed companies — among them, Georg Fischer ranked No. 9.

According to the announcement, the rankings were based on a review of more than 5,500 publicly traded companies around the world that met disclosure standards for data showing what programs, policies and performance metrics they have in place for several key sustainability dimensions, including environment, human capital, social capital, and business model/innovation.

Georg Fischer owns and operates Shawnee's longtime facility, Central Plastics.