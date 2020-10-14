Shawnee Mayor: Trick-or-treating up to residents

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Mayor Ed Bolt said city government is staying out of the trick-or-treating decision-making this year, as COVID-19 has rendered most event-planning difficult, at best.

“It's up to residents if they want to participate,” he said.

As per annual tradition, on Oct. 31 — which is on a Saturday this year — residents come out in costume and seek treats at homes signifying their willingness to join in by leaving on their porch lights.

This Halloween will be no different.

Posted on the City of Shawnee website, at shawneeok.org, city leaders offered some trick-or-treating tips as residents get ready for the traditional celebration:

• Remember to be respectful and considerate of others

• Safest precaution is to practice social distancing

• Costume masks are no substitute for protective masks

• Do not paint cloth masks

• Consider leaving candy available outside for kids to take

• Wipe down packaged treats or let them sit out for a few days

• Consider a scavenger hunt, if concerned about getting out

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at cdc.gov, offers several similar tips for staying safe while taking part in the annual celebration.

Cloth masks and social distancing remain at the top of the list, as well as the frequent washing of hands and use of hand sanitizer.

Shawnee Mall Director of Marketing Mindy Mew-Palmer said the mall has made plans to create an afternoon drive-thru trick-or-treat event that day, though details have not been finalized.

Watch for updates or changes to previously announced plans.