Annual neighborhood survey underway

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

As it does annually, Community Renewal of Pottawatomie County is now seeking responses from residents to gauge its impact and how to better serve area neighborhoods.

The survey is open through October.

Community Renewal’s mission is to help neighbors restore community through intentional relationships, and does so through multiple programs that take place in neighborhoods and on school campuses.

“People participate in Community Renewal and other community organizations because they want to be a part of something bigger than themselves — play a role in the bigger picture,” Community Renewal’s Director of Neighboring Zoe Loeser said. “The Annual Neighborhood Survey lets us actually see the bigger picture of our community, but the picture can only be complete when we all do our part in it. Today, doing our part looks like taking eight minutes to fill out the Annual Neighborhood Survey.”

Once the survey has been completed, each respondent will be given the chance to enter a giveaway for a $100 visa gift card; there will be seven winners.

“We want to hear about every corner of Pottawatomie County — how people feel about their neighborhoods — so that we can do better work in increasing hope and safety in every neighborhood in our community,” Erica Bass, communications officer at Community Renewal, said.

To take the survey and enter the drawing, visit bit.ly/pott20.