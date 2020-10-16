Shawnee city manager may get double purchasing power on own

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

City Manager Chance Allison may have twice the wiggle room for making purchases on his own without City Commission approval.

On Monday's agenda, commissioners will consider an ordinance to amend the city code by doubling the amount the city manager can purchase supplies and equipment without an okay from the board.

If approved, the item would amend city code to raise the budgeted amount the city manager may contract to obtain supplies, materials and equipment to $50,000 without prior approval of the City Commission. Right now the city manager can make such purchases up to $25,000 before the board must be involved.

According to an agenda memo from City Treasurer and Finance Director Ashley Neel, “Last changed in 2008, this amendment will bring the city manager’s purchasing power in line with the Public Competitive Bidding Act of 1974.”

Also, a public hearing is set and commissioners may approve an ordinance to rezone (with a conditional use permit, or CUP) a 1.29-acre property at 6-20 W. MacArthur for use as an outdoor gathering space with food trucks, on-premise sale and consumption of alcohol, pop-up shops and restrooms. Right now the site is a C-3, Highway Commercial District. The applicant is GCR Sunset Enterprises, LLC.

On the Municipal Authority agenda, the board may adopt the engineering report and environmental information document for the proposed water treatment plant expansion prepared by Holloway, Updike and Bellen, Inc.

The only item set for the Airport Authority is to approve the minutes from its last meeting.

The 6 p.m. meeting will take place Monday in the Bertha Ann Young City Commission Chambers at City Hall, at 16 W. 9th St.