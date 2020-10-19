Enter Boo on Bell costume contest online

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Due to COVID-19 precautions, attempts to preserve the city's most-beloved annual gatherings have proven to scare up some hair-raising challenges of their own.

Downtown's Boo on Bell is not immune.

State Rep. Dell Kerbs, president of Safe Events For Families (SEFF), said the board of directors decided to adjust an annual Shawnee event due to COVID-19 concerns.

Boo on Bell typically draws thousands of people to the downtown Shawnee area, but it will have to be modified, he said.

There will be no vendors or carnival this year.

Kerbs said on Saturday, Oct. 24, SEFF will host a drive-thru trick-or-treat event.

Main Street will close at 4 p.m. for the trick-or-treat line. Participants are to enter from Kickapoo onto Main.

“The costume contest for people and pets will be held virtually,” he said. “To enter, photos must be uploaded to the SEFF Facebook Page.”

Details are posted on SEFF's social media pages, he said.

“This is not the Boo on Bell we have all been looking forward to,” Kerbs said. “We at SEFF want to make sure and keep everyone as safe as possible while still having the freedom to enjoy activities with friends and family. The challenges we face today remind us to care for one another.”

Watch for updates.