By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Over the weekend, longtime Shawnee resident Noah J. Hines, 96, was presented with a Quilt of Valor from the state Quilts of Valor Foundation. Hines was a WWII Army AirCorp veteran serving in the South Pacific ground forces from 1942-45.