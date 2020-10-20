Shawnee mayor proclaims Oct. 6 James Harrod Day

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Mayor Ed Bolt took a moment during Monday's Shawnee City Commission meeting to proclaim Oct. 6, 2020, James Harrod Day, which was on Harrod's birthday. Former Ward 3 City Commissioner, Harrod served 16 years — the last three of those terms consecutively, plus a stint from 2000 to 2004. The past eight of those years he served as vice mayor.

“It was my honor to serve,” he said.

Some of the accomplishments during his time on the board have included the Streetscape project along Main Street downtown; establishing the Marketplace; the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center park; the new Shawnee Police Department headquarters now underway; and the smart meter system that will soon more accurately monitor the area's water supply.

Bolt's proclamation cited outstanding service to the community by Harrod for “countless hours studying budgets, contracts and issues,” as well as the many advisory boards he served on.

“Whereas, Mr. James Harrod has been pronounced the Shawnee Citizen of the Year and Mr. Mason, 2020,” Bolt added, as he read from the proclamation.

Watch the video here: