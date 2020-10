By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

Rodney Foster, who has been Shawnee Fire Chief for the past couple years has retired and has taken a full-time teaching job at Oklahoma State University. Filling Foster's vacant position, longtime SFD firefighter and deputy chief Andy Starkey is acting as the interim fire chief again.