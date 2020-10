By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

At this week's Kiwanis Club meeting at Gordon Cooper Technology Center, the featured speaker was from Gateway to Prevention and Recovery. Interim Executive Director John Greenwood shared plans to relocate west of Shawnee on a 10-acre tract.