Medical building project takes shape

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Several months ago SSM Health Medical Group hosted a groundbreaking for new construction, which began Dec. 9 just south of Interstate 40 at 4651 N. Harrison in Domino Plaza.

The 33,000 square foot ambulatory medical building is coming together.

Originally planned to be done by late 2020, the project is moving forward and is on track to be complete in March 2021.

The facility is planned to house primary care and urgent care services on the first floor. The second floor will feature a women’s services suite with specialty offices for OB/GYN providers, mammography services, aesthetics and dermatology. Physical therapy services also will be offered with a separate external entrance.

SSM Health Medical Group will continue to offer services at its locations on Kethley, near SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee, after the opening of the location on Harrison.