By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The 2002-2021 National President of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) U.S. Auxiliary Sandi Onstwedder, of White Cloud, Michigan, arrived at the Veterans Memorial in Woodland Park for a wreath-laying ceremony at noon Thursday. Locals gathered to take part in the show of respect.