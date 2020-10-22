Second consecutive Pott. Co. COVID-19 death brings toll to 14

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Two days in a row now, COVID-19 has taken the life of a Pottawatomie County resident. In Thursday's report, this time a woman, 65 or older, died, bringing the county's tally to 14 deaths. Just the day before, on Wednesday, a male in the same age group died from COVID-19.

As of the state Department of Health's 11 a.m. advisory Thursday, there were reported 112,483 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are 11 additional deaths identified to report, according to the website, at coronavirus.health.ok.gov. Three deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.

• One in Caddo County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Jackson County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Lincoln County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in McCurtain County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group.

• Three in Oklahoma County, one female and two males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Rogers Mills County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Tulsa County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.

• One in Wagoner County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

There are 1,221 total deaths in the state.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

