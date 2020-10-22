Pott. Co. loses another victim to COVID-19; death toll 13

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Another Pottawatomie County resident has lost his battle against COVID-19. This brings the county's cumulative death toll to 13. Of those, 12 were from the Shawnee area and one was rural.

Of the 1,965 total cases reported, 1,656 have recovered, which means (minus deaths) there are nearly 300 active cases in the county at this time. Of those, two-thirds (194) of the active cases are reportedly in Shawnee, which makes up just more than 43 percent of the county's population.

Across the state, there are 14,666 active cases, noting 1,210 Oklahomans have died so far, due to COVID-19.

In the nation, more than 4,750,000 active cases were reported as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. A total of 221,052 have died in the U.S. From COVID-19.

According to Wednesday's 11 a.m. advisory from the state Health Department, there were 19 additional deaths identified to report. One death was identified in the past 24 hours.

They were:

• One in Beaver County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Caddo County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Carter County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.

• One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Four in Lincoln County, three females and one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Mayes County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Ottawa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Payne County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.

• One in Pottawatomie County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Pushmataha County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Rogers County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Four in Tulsa County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group and three males in the 65 or older age group.

On Tuesday, there were 18 new deaths reported in the state.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.