OG&E continues effort to restore power Wednesday
By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar
The Shawnee News-Star
OG&E continues its effort to restore electric power to hundreds of thousands of Oklahoma residents after an ice storm swept through early this week.
As of just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, the OG&E website, at oge.com, was still reporting 264,247 outages within its service area throughout central and some northern portions of Oklahoma.
Some local areas were still reporting outages:
• Bethel — 203
• Dale — 70
• Harrah — 3,761
• Maud — 50
• McLoud — 1,430
• Meeker — 169
• Shawnee — 4,410
The website notes areas with less than 50 outages are not on the listing.
Watch for updates.