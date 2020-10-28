OG&E continues effort to restore power Wednesday

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

OG&E continues its effort to restore electric power to hundreds of thousands of Oklahoma residents after an ice storm swept through early this week.

As of just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, the OG&E website, at oge.com, was still reporting 264,247 outages within its service area throughout central and some northern portions of Oklahoma.

Some local areas were still reporting outages:

• Bethel — 203

• Dale — 70

• Harrah — 3,761

• Maud — 50

• McLoud — 1,430

• Meeker — 169

• Shawnee — 4,410

The website notes areas with less than 50 outages are not on the listing.

Watch for updates.