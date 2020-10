By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

At this week's Shawnee Kiwanis Club meeting, Melissa Kamm spoke about the importance of art education and how the upcoming Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art's (MGMoA) upcoming virtual Gala helps fund it.

The Gala is Dec. 4. The event is free, but registration is required. Sign up for the museum's e-newsletter by visiting www.mgmoa.org.