Number of OG&E workers increase as power issues remain

For yet another day, OG&E continues its effort to restore electric power to hundreds of thousands of Oklahoma residents after an ice storm swept through early this week. Numbers rise and fall as storm damage like fall trees or branches continue to affect areas.

As of nearly 2 p.m. Thursday, the OG&E website, at oge.com, was still reporting 240,600 (from a reported 264,247 the previous afternoon) outages within its service area throughout central and some northern portions of Oklahoma.

Many local areas are still reporting outages:

• Bethel — 210 (up from 203 Wednesday)

• Dale — 70 (same as Wednesday)

• Harrah — 3,806 (up from 3,761 Wednesday)

• Maud — 50 (same as Wednesday)

• McLoud — 1,209 (down from 1,430 Wednesday)

• Meeker — 126 (down from 169 Wednesday)

• Shawnee — 3,785 (down from 4,410 Wednesday)

The website notes areas with less than 50 outages are not on the listing.

OG&E issued an update Thursday; as of 8 a.m., power had been restored for more than 140,000 customers, but 244,000 customers were still without power.

“We continue to add resources and now have more than 2,600 restoration personnel in the field,” the press release reads. “Crews are following COVID-19 preventative measures, including social distancing as they restore power.”

OG&E offered the following safety tips:

• Stay away from downed power lines

• Do not approach crews and utility vehicles in the neighborhood. Doing so could jeopardize safety and will only delay the restoration process.

• Safety precautions should be followed when using a portable generator.

• Check the home to be sure it’s able to take power.

• For protection, do not post personal information such as addresses, account numbers, phone numbers, etc. on OGE social media channels.

Watch for updates.