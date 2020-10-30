Locals vie for state House, Senate

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

In the Nov. 3 General Election, as well as the nation's presidential race, Oklahoma candidates are seeking votes for state office.

House District 26

Locally, the seat for House of Representatives District 26 is up for grabs.

Shawnee resident and Incumbent Dell Kerbs, a Republican, and Bryce Barfield, a Democrat, are competing for the seat.

The current District 26 term expires Nov. 15.

Kerbs has held the office since 2016; background of his time in office can be viewed at okhouse.gov.

He is a Shawnee resident where he owns Coney Island, a small business in town, and is a husband, with two daughters.

Kerbs also is president of Safe Events For Families, a nonprofit in Shawnee.

Challenger Barfield, also a Shawnee resident, is a small business owner and has been working in private sector businesses for 42 years.

According to his website, at bryceforoklahoma, Barfield is a father of three, and is president of Help Save Humans private foundation.

Senate District 17

Another state race is for Senate District 17, a seat held for the past eight years by Sen. Ron Sharp.

On Nov. 3, voters will decide between Republican Shane Jett and Libertarian Greg Sadler for the position.

Jett, an Oklahoma Baptist University graduate, was previously a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, for District 27. He assumed office in 2004 and left in 2010.

According to his website, at jettforsenate.com, Jett is a retired Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and a citizen of the Cherokee Nation.

He is a husband and father of three daughters.

Sadler lives in Newalla with his wife and three sons.

According to his website, at sadlerforsenate.com, he has worked for a local printing company for the last 20 years.

“I would like to step up to the plate and fight this assault on our freedoms and bring back a common sense approach to our freedoms," he states on the website.

