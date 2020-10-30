Tree debris litters Shawnee

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

Fallout takes on a new meaning as this week's ice storm littered the city with downed limbs and branches.

On any given block, debris — or the remnants of it — can be found as residents begin to clean up their properties.

Damage ranged from countless leaves shaken from their home prematurely to large trees completely toppling over, roots and all.

Whatever the level of damage, the weather forecast over the next several days appears to be favorable for getting out to do some much needed yard work for all. According to AccuWeather, at accuweather.com, highs are expected in the 60s through Tuesday before getting into the 70s.

The ice storm that struck Oklahoma Monday is among the worst ever to affect the state's largest utility system, the OG&E's president said Thursday.

"This is probably the most severe storm we've ever had on our system," OGE Energy Corp. CEO, Chairman and President Sean Trauschke said. “We probably had in excess of 500,000 outages," and repairs could take up to a week to complete.

As of noon Friday, there were still just more than 200,000 current outages reported on the OG&E website, at oge.com — nearly 3,100 of them in Shawnee. That's nearly 700 restored since Thursday — and more than 1,300 total since Wednesday.

Local outages currently are:

• Bethel — 226 (up from 203 Wednesday)

• Dale — 70 (same as Wednesday)

• Harrah — 3,819 (down from 3,761 Wednesday)

• Maud — 50 (same as Wednesday)

• McLoud — 1,141 (down from 1,430 Wednesday)

• Meeker — 127 (down from 169 Wednesday)

• Shawnee — 3,093 (down from 4,410 Wednesday)

OGE has about 858,000 customers in Oklahoma, according to its website.

Watch for updates.