Ice storm: Tree debris removal underway

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Last week's ice storm littered the city with downed limbs and branches.

On any given block, debris — or the remnants of it — could be found as residents began to clean up their properties. With highs back in 60s, and soon expected to creep into the 70s, weather appears to be favorable for much needed yard work.

What to do with all those limbs and leaves is a question many residents are left wondering.

Though no response has been received from Shawnee City Manager Chance Allison about a specific cleanup effort, the city website has some general information available.

According to shawneeok.org, debris on public streets should be reported to the community Action Center at (405) 878-1602.

Those with debris on their commercial properties are responsible for removal themselves, the website reads.

“Central Disposal accepts three-foot bundles of tree limbs during curbside pickup each week on each scheduled trash day,” the site states. “Central Disposal accepts one level truck bed of waste per month with a valid water bill at the Transfer Station on 45th Street.” For tree limb loads larger than a level truck bed, Central Disposal will allow customers to take the load directly to the landfill at no additional charge to the customer, the website reads.

For more information about Central Disposals services, call (405) 275-0900, or email info@centraldisposalok.com.

OG&E, or its contractors, will remove tree debris from power lines and stack the limbs on your curb for removal.

“Do not attempt to remove debris interfering with power lines, contact OG&E for help,” the city website reads.

The ice storm that struck Oklahoma last week is among the worst ever to affect the state's largest utility system, the OG&E's president said.

"This is probably the most severe storm we've ever had on our system," OGE Energy Corp. CEO, Chairman and President Sean Trauschke said. “We probably had in excess of 500,000 outages," and repairs are taking time to complete.

Many residents in the area continue to make do without electrical power. As of 2 p.m. Monday, there were still 131,791 reported outages within OG&E's service area.

Dale is no longer on the list, meaning restoration has been completed there. But, while most areas are seeing gradual restoration, some areas are showing more losses, like Bethel Acres.

Local outages currently are:

• Bethel — 285 (up from 203 Wednesday)

• Harrah — 2,998 (down from 3,761 Wednesday)

• Maud — 50 (same as Wednesday)

• McLoud — 76 (down from 1,430 Wednesday)

• Meeker — 60 (down from 169 Wednesday)

• Shawnee — 1,671 (down from 4,410 Wednesday)

On Friday, there were still just more than 200,000 current outages reported on the OG&E website, at oge.com.

OGE has about 858,000 customers in Oklahoma, according to its website.

Watch for updates.