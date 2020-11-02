Infant Crisis Services gets $10K Avedis grant

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Avedis Foundation has awarded a $10,000 grant to Infant Crisis Services to be used toward operation of its BabyMobile program.

The mission of Infant Crisis Services is to provide formula, food and diapers to babies and toddlers in crisis.

The BabyMobile program began in 2013 and was developed in response to client feedback listing lack of transportation and distance as the main barriers they faced in receiving services.

In the most recently completed fiscal year, the BabyMobile service area more than doubled from nine to 19 counties, and the program now accounts for 34 percent of total agency service numbers.

“As Infant Crisis Services expands the reach of its BabyMobile program, partners like the Avedis Foundation are invaluable allies in the fight against early childhood hunger,” Infant Crisis Services Executive Director Miki Farris said. “They are a gift to our mission and to the little ones of their community.”

Infant Crisis Services works closely with BabyMobile site partner agencies within Pottawatomie and Seminole counties. Current sites in the Avedis-funded coverage area include FireLake Discount Foods, First Baptist Church Chandler, and Seminole State College. FireLake Discount Foods and Seminole State College are two of the top three busiest monthly program sites — with site averages of 76 and 80, respectively.

“The Avedis Foundation is committed to our partnership with this highly respected nonprofit organization that provides a unique service to our community,” Avedis President and CEO Dr. Kathy Laster said. “By providing basic needs in early childhood, Infant Crisis Services, under the leadership of Miki Farris, along with her staff and board, continue to impact children for life.”