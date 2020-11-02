Lankford rallies to Get Out the Vote

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

U.S. Sen. James Lankford — along with some fellow elected legislators — made an appearance in Shawnee Monday as he hosted a Get Out the Vote rally at the Ritz theater building Monday.

“It is essential that we not only vote, but that we actually encourage other people to vote, that we actually call people and say, 'Have you voted yet?'” he said. “There's that one friend, there's that one family member you've got that always says, 'I don't vote; it doesn't matter.' That person needs a phone call,” he said.

Polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Keep up with incoming results tonight at news-star.com.