Jett secures three-fourths of votes in state Senate 17 race

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Republican candidate Shane Jett won the state Senate District 17 race Tuesday evening.

After previously winning the Republican ticket in a runoff against incumbent Ron Sharp, on Tuesday Jett was up against Libertarian Greg Sadler.

Jett won, securing support from more than three-fourths of the voters.

After all 28 precincts were reported, Jett won his race with 76.45 percent (or 25,379) of the votes, to Sadler's 23.55 percent (or 7,817).

Neither Jett nor Sadler have responded to messages for comment yet.

Jett is from Shawnee; Sadler lives in Newalla.