Kerbs keeps House Dist. 26 for third term

The Republican candidate in the state House District 26 race claimed victory Tuesday; Incumbent Dell Kerbs will keep his post. This will begin his third term.

Several hours before the polls closed, challenger Bryce Barfield posted a photo of himself with Kerbs on Facebook.

“I went to see Dell before this 2020 election night ended,” he posted. “We are opponents, but I wanted him to know if he wins the race, I will support him and help him to help our community.”

The pair talked for about 45 minutes, he said.

“I like Dell, he has an interesting background like I do,” Barfield said. “He ran a positive campaign, which is what I tried to shoot for as well. We even became Facebook friends too! It’s been a good day.”

He noted if Kerbs came out the winner, “let us as a community support him.”

Kerbs said he was pleased at the high level of voter turnout.

“It's a great night for Oklahoma; it's a great night for Pottawatomie County,” he said. “People were engaged (in the process) and voters were educated on the issues).”

With all 13 precincts reporting, Kerbs won his race with 69.01 percent (or 9,879) of the votes, to Barfield's 30.99 percent (or 4,437).

Kerbs and his family live in Shawnee, where he owns a small restaurant, Coney Island, downtown.