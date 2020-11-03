Pott. Co. man dies from COVID-19; tally 16

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

COVID-19 has taken the life of another Pottawatomie County resident. In Tuesday's State Department of Health report, a man, 65 or older, died, bringing the county's tally now to 16 deaths. Just a week and a half ago, it was reported that a Pottawatomie County man had died, then the next day another resident lost her battle against COVID-19.

As of the state health department's 11 a.m. advisory Tuesday, there have been 126,526 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma.

There are 21 additional deaths identified to report. Two deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.

One in Beckham County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.

Two in Comanche County, one female and one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Delaware County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.

Two in Garvin County, two females in the 65 or older age group.

One in Hughes County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Latimer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in McClain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in McIntosh County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

Two in Oklahoma County, one female and one male in the 65 or older age group.

Two in Ottawa, one male in the 50 - 64 age group and one female in the 65 or older age group.

One in Pottawatomie County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Seminole County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

One in Stephens County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

Four in Tulsa County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group and three males in the 65 or older age group.

There are 1,375 total COVID-related deaths in the state.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.