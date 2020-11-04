Pott. Co. death two days in row — again; tally 17

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Eerily similar to about a week and a half ago, COVID-19 has taken the life of Pottawatomie County resident for two consecutive days. In today's State Department of Health report, a female in the 65 or older age group died.

Just a day before, in Tuesday's report, a man 65 or older died.

On Oct. 21 it was reported that a Pottawatomie County man had died, then the next day another resident lost her battle against COVID-19. These four recent deaths bring the total to 17.

As of 11 a.m. this morning, the Health Department's report stated there have been 127,772 total cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma.

Today there were 17 additional deaths identified to report. One death was identified in the past 24 hours.

• One in Beckham County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Bryan County, one female in the 65 and older age group and one male in the 50 - 64 age group.

• Two in Cleveland County, two males in the 65 and older age group.

• One in Creek County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Delaware County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Grady County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Le Flore County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Mayes County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in McClain County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.

• Four in Oklahoma County, one male in the 18 - 35 age group, two females in the 65 or older age group, and one male in the 65 and older age group.

• One in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Tulsa County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.

There have been 1,392 total reported deaths in the state. In Tuesday's report, 21 additional deaths were reported in Oklahoma. Subtracting those who have recovered and those who have died from the total cases brings the active case count to 15,927 across the state.

In the county, of the 2,406 total cases, 2,055 have recovered. There are 34 active cases reported in the county.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.