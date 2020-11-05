Pott. Co. death three days running; tally 18

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

There have now been five COVID-19 related deaths recorded in Pottawatomie County within the past two weeks — one each recorded for the past three consecutive days.

In Thursday's State Department of Health report, a female in the 65 or older age group died.

On Wednesday, a female in the 65 or older age group died and Tuesday a man 65 or older died.

On Oct. 21 it was reported that a Pottawatomie County man had died, then the next day another resident lost her battle against COVID-19.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, the Health Department's report stated there have been 129,873 total cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma.

There are 21 additional deaths identified to report. Four deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.

• One in Beckham County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.

• Two in Carter County, one female and one male in the 65 and older age group.

• Two in Cleveland County, one female and one male in the 65 and older age group.

• One in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Garfield County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group.

• One in Jackson County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Five in Oklahoma County, two females and three males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Osage County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Payne County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group.

• One in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Rogers County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Tulsa County, two females in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Washington County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Washita County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

There have been 1,413 total reported deaths in the state.

In Wednesday's report, there were 17 additional deaths reported, and in Tuesday's report, there were 21 deaths recorded.

Subtracting those who have recovered and those who have died from the total cases brings the active case count to 16,765 (up from 15,927 the day before) across the state.

In the county, of the 2,442 total cases (up from 2,406 the day before) 2,098 (up from 2,055 the day before) have recovered. There are 326 active cases (down from 334 the day before) reported in the county.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

Watch for updates.