American Legion makes handmade plaques for local vets

American Legion Shawnee Post 16 is gearing up for an extra special Veterans Day celebration this year.

Auxiliary President Leslie Stewart said Post 16 has been on a mission to go that extra mile for area vets.

“Because of COVID-19, (veterans) are not getting to go out and people aren't getting to go in to see them,” she said, “we wanted to do something bigger.”

Local nursing homes have been under extreme pressure to protect their residents from COVID-19 exposure. Because of that, families and friends have had to keep their distance — literally — as the elderly, a prime target of the coronavirus, have remained inside a proverbial bubble.

On Wednesday morning, as part of a Veterans Day celebration, the local American Legion will be delivering 56 handmade plaques for veterans at four area nursing homes.

Though the American Legion won't be able to see their smiles when they receive their plaques, Stewart said it is her hope even though they can't visit properly, veterans will be reminded of how special — and remembered — they are.