Another Pott. Co. death makes 19

By Vicky O. Misa

The Shawnee News-Star

The Pottawatomie County death rate continues to climb as another male in the 65 or older age group has reportedly died.

This makes six COVID-19 related deaths recorded in Pott. County in the past three weeks.

Just last week a death was recorded each day for three consecutive days.

In Thursday's State Department of Health report, a female in the 65 or older age group died.

On Wednesday, a female in the 65 or older age group died and Tuesday a man 65 or older died.

On Oct. 21 it was reported that a Pottawatomie County man had died, then the next day another resident lost her battle against COVID-19.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Health Department's report stated there have been 140,157 total cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma.

There are seven additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.

One in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

One in Creek County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

One in Logan County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.

One in Pottawatomie County, One male in the 65 or older age group.

Two in Tulsa County, two males in the 65 or older age group.

One in Woods County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

There have been 1,451 total reported deaths in the state.

Subtracting those who have recovered and those who have died from the total cases brings the active case count to 20,632 (up from 16,765 Thursday) across the state.

In the county, of the 2,567 total cases, 2,235 have recovered. There are 313 active cases (down from 326 Thursday) reported in the county.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

