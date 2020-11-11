SUBSCRIBE NOW
NEWS

Crowd gathers for annual observance of living vets

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar
The Shawnee News-Star
Veterans Day 2020 at the Oklahoma Veterans Memorial in Woodland Veterans Park in Shawnee.

Though there was a chill in the air, the sun and an outdoor ceremony warmed local residents as they observed Veterans Day at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Oklahoma Veterans Memorial in Woodland Veterans Park, just south of Highland Street along Broadway.

Officers from several military branches offered a few words in remembrance of the service of living veterans.

A symbolic dinner table set for one stood at the memorial to remember and honor those missing in action.

