November sales tax bounces back after modest October

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Pottawatomie County's sales tax collections have been showing a sizable increase in revenue over last year, even after being hit from this year's COVID-19 shutdown. Despite a hiccup in October when county revenue fell just short of last year's figures, November bounced back strong.

Pottawatomie County's sales tax collections for November show an increase in revenue over November 2019. Treasurer Wendy Magnus reported this month's collections totaled $740,252.58, up from the same month a year ago when $678,516.74 was received –– an increase of $61,735.84. According to an average from the past 10 years, November collections have been coming in around $645,097.

Since COVID-19

Pottawatomie County received its first positive case of COVID-19 the last week of March, which spurred the start of added restrictions ordered by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Area residents spent significant time avoiding public spaces as a direct result of a shelter-at-home directive from leaders starting mid-March, during April and into May.

As a result, revenue was down for awhile since all non-essential businesses were closed until mid-May.

Though many local shops have opened back up, at least to some degree, the level of service or staffing is still limited for a number of them.

April's data — though it did show a slight decrease — was not substantial. Sales tax collections in April were down only $6,310.45 from a year ago.

May's decrease was a much bigger hit — nearly $97,000 below 2019's May figures.

Collections in revenue for June were down as expected, as collections showed a decrease of $18,572.40 from the same month a year ago.

But things appeared to bounce back when July showed a sizable increase in revenue over last year.

Magnus reported July collections totaled $770,519.41 –– an increase of $108,312.50 over last year in July.

Typically, July numbers have averaged at about $639,500, according to data from the previous 10 years.

August figures also showed a large boost in county sales tax collections. Totaling $781,571.07, August numbers were up more than $120,400 over last year at that time. According to an average from the past 10 years, August collections have been coming in around $658,720.

September sales tax collections totaled $749,718.88, up from the same month a year ago when $695,343.67 was received –– an increase of $54,375.21. According to an average from the past 10 years, September collections have been coming in around $665,000.

October collections totaled $719,884.47, down from the same month a year ago when $727,332.86 was received –– a decrease of $7,448.39. According to an average from the past 10 years, October collections have been coming in around $672,564.