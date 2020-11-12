COVID-19 claims two more in Pott. Co.

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

The death toll in Pottawatomie County due to COVID-19 is still rising.

Though there was no daily situation update sent out from the State Department of Health Wednesday, the website, at coronavirus.health.ok.gov, indicates two more individuals from Pottawatomie County have been added to the count — bringing the tally to 21.

Currently eight Pottawatomie County COVID-19-related deaths have been added to the state health department's data in the past three weeks.

As of 11 a.m. in Thursday's report, there have been 144,691 cases of COVID-19 so far in Oklahoma.

There were 11 additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.

• One in Beckham County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Caddo County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Carter County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Comanche County, one male in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Custer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Jackson County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Okfuskee County, one male in the 50-64 age group.

• Two in Pontotoc County, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Roger Mills County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Wagoner County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

There have been 1,481 total deaths in the state, up 30 since Tuesday's figures. With 11 deaths reported Thursday, that means the other 19 deaths had to have been added to the total Wednesday when there was no daily report offered. Without the aid of the daily report, it is unclear where in the state each of the deaths were from, but two deaths have been added to Pottawatomie County's total since Tuesday's report, as the county was not on the list of deaths Thursday.

In the county, of the 2,615 total cases, 2,283 have recovered. There are 311 active cases (down from 313 Tuesday) reported in the county.

In the state, subtracting those who have recovered and those who have died from the total cases brings the active case count to 22,784 (up from 20,632 Tuesday) across the state.

In the U.S., 10,399,325 cases have been recorded so far. With a reported 241,910 deaths and 3,997,175 recovered, there are 6,160,240 active COVID-19 cases in the country right now.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.