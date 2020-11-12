Regency vets honored by Post 16 tribute

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

American Legion Shawnee Post 16 crafted handmade plaques for 56 local veterans as a special tribute during this year's observance of Veterans Day. The plaques were delivered Wednesday morning.

Several veterans at The Regency Skilled Nursing and Therapy, at 1610 N. Bryan, took time for a photo after receiving their ho gifts.

Shawnee American Legion Auxiliary President Leslie Stewart said because of COVID-19, local veterans are not getting to go out and people aren't getting to go in to see them.

“This year we wanted to do something bigger for them,” she said.