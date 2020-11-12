SUBSCRIBE NOW
NEWS

Regency vets honored by Post 16 tribute

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar
The Shawnee News-Star
Several veterans at The Regency Skilled Nursing and Therapy, at 1610 N. Bryan, took time for a photo after receiving handmade plaques from the Shawnee American Legion.

American Legion Shawnee Post 16 crafted handmade plaques for 56 local veterans as a special tribute during this year's observance of Veterans Day. The plaques were delivered Wednesday morning.

Shawnee American Legion Auxiliary President Leslie Stewart said because of COVID-19, local veterans are not getting to go out and people aren't getting to go in to see them.

“This year we wanted to do something bigger for them,” she said.

